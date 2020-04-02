You Watched 'Tiger King.' Now Read All The Legal Docs

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Netflix’s smash-hit documentary series “Tiger King” might be a story about “Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” but you could also probably add “Litigation” to the list. It was, after all, a trademark lawsuit that really kicked off the blood feud at the center of the show, pitting an eccentric Oklahoma zookeeper known as Joe Exotic against an animal rights activist named Carole Baskin. But the litigation didn’t stop there. That first case was followed by two copyright lawsuits, several cases aimed at collecting huge damages awards, a short-lived federal bankruptcy, an unfortunate lawsuit against an elderly mother and — spoiler alert —...

