Real Estate Rumors: Citibank, Barking Owl, Santander

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- AHS Residential has landed $34.4 million in construction financing from Citibank for an apartment complex project in Palm Beach County, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan is for a project at the Turnpike Business Park at Belvedere Road and Cleary Road, and AHS is planning to build 228 residential units there, according to the report. Sound design firm Barking Owl has reached a deal to lease 5,530 square feet on West 25th Street in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The 11-year lease deal is for space at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS