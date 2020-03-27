McDonald's Cites Justices' Comcast Ruling To Avoid ADA Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- McDonald's says a recent U.S. Supreme Court racial discrimination ruling supports its bid to escape an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit against the burger chain in Illinois federal court, saying the decision that allegations of bias must clear a high bar applies to the ADA suit. The Supreme Court's "but-for" ruling in a black-owned production studio's suit against Comcast applies equally to the proposed class action against McDonald's USA LLC by a visually impaired woman, Karen Morey, who claims her inability to access its restaurants during drive-thru-only hours violates the ADA, the chain said Thursday in support of its motion for...

