Workers Score Class Status In Northrop Grumman ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of up to 2,000 workers in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman of slashing their pension benefits. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal on Thursday granted a bid for class certification from John Baleja in his case, rejecting the company's arguments that there were too many individual issues to warrant class certification on the suit's claim for benefits payment. Northrop Grumman had argued that many of the class members' benefits claims were time-barred by a four-year statute of limitations and that some members have already released...

