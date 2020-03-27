Texas Justices Revive Steak 'N Shake Sexual Assault Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a suit seeking to hold burger chain Steak 'n Shake liable for a former employee's alleged sexual assault by a supervisor, saying a lower appeals court failed to consider late-filed evidence when it upheld a trial court's dismissal. In a unanimous ruling, the state's highest court reversed the Fifth Court of Appeals' decision to affirm summary judgment in favor of Steak 'n Shake Operations Inc. in a suit claiming the company failed to prevent the sexual assault of a former female worker, referred to as B.C. The lower appeals court affirmed a Collin County...

