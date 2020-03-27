Dallas Appeals Court Spars Over Summary Judgment Criteria

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An en banc Texas appeals court decision to withdraw a panel opinion and revive an independent subcontractor's personal injury suit against a construction company caused its justices to split along party lines in a verbal tussle over the court's precedent in reviewing no-evidence summary judgments. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas split 8-5 in its Thursday decision to toss a November 2018 three-judge panel ruling that upheld the dismissal of Jose Hernandez's negligence suit against JBL Builders LLC. The suit, which aims to hold JBL responsible for injuries Hernandez sustained from a fall while working on the company's construction site,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS