Deaf Advocates Get Class Cert. For MIT Caption Deal

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday certified a settlement class of hearing-impaired individuals claiming the Massachusetts Institute of Technology denied them equal access to its website, after the university agreed last month to caption its online content. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson certified a class of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing for the purpose of the settlement that MIT reached in February with the National Association of the Deaf and other parties, in which the university agreed to provide accurate captions to videos on its website, as well as written transcripts for audio content on its website....

