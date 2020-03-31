Due Process Claims Trimmed In No-Fly List Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied the government’s attempt to drop a Muslim woman from a proposed class action challenging the use of the federal no-fly list, but he also cut due process claims from another class member who has been removed from the list. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr on Friday tossed the government’s motion to dismiss Fadumo Warsame from the lawsuit, rejecting arguments that she had not been affected by the government’s no-fly list. The government argued that any enhanced screening Warsame faced at the airport ended in 2018 after the case began. But Judge Starr said the government...

