Ex-LA Councilor Cops To Felony Charge In Corruption Probe

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander agreed Friday to plead guilty to a federal felony in a case in which he was accused of obstructing a probe into whether he accepted cash, escort services and other bribes from a land developer. Englander signed a plea agreement filed Friday in California federal court in which he said he would formally admit to one count of falsifying material facts in relation to the corruption investigation. Englander's attorney, Janet I. Levine of Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP, said in a Friday statement that the former city council member "accepts full responsibility for his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS