Ex-BigLaw Atty Can't Use Pandemic To Skirt Jail, Feds Say

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Friday that a former Locke Lord LLP attorney convicted of assisting a $400 million cryptocurrency scam can't use the COVID-19 crisis or any other excuse to be let out of jail before his sentencing. In a letter, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York not to change his mind about keeping Mark Scott detained until his May sentencing hearing, where he faces up to 50 years in prison for the $50 million he earned lying to banks, laundering money and otherwise aiding the fugitive head of the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam....

