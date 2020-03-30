Cruise Co. Can't Arbitrate Ex-Worker's Onboard Injury Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused a luxury cruise line's request to dismiss and arbitrate a former employee's suit seeking damages after he was injured on the job and is instead sending the suit back to state court. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Friday denied Regent Seven Seas Cruises' motion to dismiss former utility cleaner Esteban Pedro Sambola Hodgson's suit, which he filed last year for unspecified damages after he was injured falling down a flight of stairs aboard the Seven Seas Voyager, a cruise ship owned by co-defendant Voyager Vessel Co. Though Sambola may eventually have to go...

