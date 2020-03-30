11th Circ. Revives United Airlines Retiree’s Benefits Claim

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that a Georgia federal court jumped the gun when it tossed a former United Airlines flight attendant's claim that Travelport botched her pension benefits calculation, finding the lower court didn’t have enough information to ground the allegation. A three-judge panel on Friday breathed new life into part of Angela Henderson Williamson’s proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action that accuses the travel industry technology company of shorting her on benefits. Henderson — who said the entire administrative record Travelport relied on to make its decisions wasn’t fully presented at the lower court — launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS