Calif. Ruling Further Weakens Employee Seating Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- After a three-week bench trial in in LaFace v. Ralphs Grocery Co., the Los Angeles Superior Court has found in favor of Ralphs Grocery in the first suitable seating case to come to trial after the California Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in Kilby v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.[1] The court’s decision in LaFace v. Ralphs[2] is the sixth suitable seating case decided on the merits in favor of employers, and its conclusions will be helpful to employers defending against various other suitable seating cases that are currently pending. Background Most wage orders in California have a suitable seating provision reading as follows:...

