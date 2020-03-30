Interior Looks To Ground Enviros' Bird Killing Policy Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior told a New York federal court its decision to loosen enforcement on the incidental killing of migratory birds is an accurate interpretation of a 100-year-old statute and will streamline "a convoluted patchwork of legal standards." In a motion for summary judgment Friday, the department told the court that its 2017 policy change to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act departs from decades of improper practice and restores the law to its original purpose — to criminalize the intentional killing of protected birds. Environmental groups and eight attorneys general sued the department over the decision not to criminally prosecute...

