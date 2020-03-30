MIT Workers' Attys Push For $6M Fees After $18M ERISA Deal

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A group of firms led by Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP has renewed a $6 million fee bid previously rejected by a Boston federal judge, arguing the request is fair given the firms' work helping Massachusetts Institute of Technology workers and retirees reach an $18 million ERISA settlement. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton had said in January, without specifying his reasoning, that he would approve no more than $4.5 million — a quarter of the $18 million settlement fund — in fees for the class, led by Schlichter Bogard with contributions from Fair Work PC and the Law Offices of Michael M....

