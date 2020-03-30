4th Circ. Says Boeing Workers May Testify In UK Arbitration

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Three Boeing employees may have to provide testimony in a U.K. arbitration initiated after a Rolls-Royce engine installed on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner caught fire, with the Fourth Circuit ruling for the first time that U.S. law allows such orders to be issued for private commercial arbitration. A three-judge panel on Monday revived the bid by Servotronics Inc. to subpoena the Boeing Co. employees, who had been involved in troubleshooting the aircraft engine that caught fire or conducting the subsequent investigation. Servotronics is fighting a $12.8 million claim asserted by Rolls-Royce PLC, which argues the fire was caused by a...

