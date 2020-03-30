Tribe Members Say Gaming Co. Can't Make RICO Claims

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Individual members of a tribe have told a California federal court that a gaming developer can't pursue racketeering claims against them in its $5.38 million breach of contract suit over a sham casino project, saying it already agreed to seek damages from the tribe itself. The Pinoleville Pomo Nation said Friday that the developer, JW Gaming Development LLC, is trying to snag an unfair double recovery of damages after it already told the court it would drop fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act tort claims against the individuals following its earlier breach of contract win against the tribe itself....

