Ex-Garvey Schubert Atty Avoids Sanction In FCC License Row

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday refused to sanction a former Garvey Schubert Barer attorney in a Georgia-based television station's long-running malpractice lawsuit alleging the lawyer botched a regulatory license application two decades ago. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras shut down The Atlanta Channel Inc.'s sanctions bid against Henry A. Solomon, who is retired and worked for a firm now known as Foster Garvey PC, ruling he couldn't find the attorney submitted a frivolous court filing that purportedly ignores key facts about the case. The station took issue with Solomon's legal arguments in his motion for summary judgment — the judge...

