Tower Research Dodges Most Claims In Futures Spoofing Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has gutted the majority of a proposed securities class action against Tower Research Capital LLC, granting the trading technology company quick wins on all three Commodity Exchange Act claims that it manipulated Korean futures contracts prices. In adopting a December report and recommendation by a federal magistrate judge, U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood left just one New York state unjust enrichment claim intact in the suit Monday. The plaintiffs, five South Korean citizens, accuse the New York-based Tower Research and its CEO Mark Gorton of using deceptive trading techniques to influence the prices of Korean...

