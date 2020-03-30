ICE Blocked From Enforcing NY Detention Policy

Law360, New York (March 30, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday blocked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in New York from carrying out what immigrant advocates claim is a blanket no-release policy for certain detainees accused of civil immigration offenses. During an afternoon teleconference, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein granted a motion for a preliminary injunction brought by the New York Civil Liberties Union and The Bronx Defenders on behalf of a proposed class of people arrested in the New York City area for civil immigration offenses. Lead plaintiff Jose L. Velesaca, who was arrested Jan. 30 and detained in Orange County Correctional...

