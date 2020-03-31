Judge OKs New Samsung TV Defect Deal But Still Dishes Dirt

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- After deeming an earlier iteration of a Samsung deal with consumers over broken TVs unfair, U.S. District Judge William Alsup signed off on the latest version this week, though he still had criticisms to air about vague expense reports and "extremely unreasonable" incentive payments. The California federal judge on Monday granted final approval for a settlement that guarantees either a refund or a new device to a class of consumers who bought defective plasma TVs from Samsung Electronics America Inc. Judge Alsup panned the original deal last year, taking issue with a provision that gave the electronics giant discretion to decide...

