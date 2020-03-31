Astros Want Pitcher's Cheating Suit Sent Home Or Thrown Out

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Houston Astros and team owner Jim Crane said a former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher's lawsuit over the team's sign-stealing scheme should be moved from California to Texas or dismissed outright, with Crane telling the court he has already been "explicitly exonerated" by Major League Baseball's investigation. Former Blue Jays relief pitcher Michael Bolsinger claims his career was torpedoed by the scheme, in which the Astros were found to have used electronic methods to steal the signs of opposing teams' pitchers, but Monday's filing argues the case is meritless and doesn't belong in Los Angeles state court. Instead, the dispute should...

