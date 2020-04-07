Filling Void Of Consumer Collections Limits Amid Pandemic

Robin Bergen Nowell Bamberger Jennifer Paul Brendan Jordan

Any collection of a consumer, nonprofit or small business debt by any creditor during the period of the currently declared emergency period;





Capitalizing or adding extra interest or fees;





Suing or threatening to sue to collect a debt, or continuing litigation to collect a debt;





Enforcing a security interest to collect a debt; or





Reporting a past-due debt to a consumer credit reporting agency.

The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated. Every U.S. Attorney's Office is thus hereby directed to prioritize the detection, investigation, and prosecution of all criminal conduct related to the current pandemic.

Prohibiting harassment or abuse of debtors;





Prohibiting false or misleading representations, including false or misleading representations concerning the legal status of a debt or the ability to collect it; and





Engaging in a range of unfair practices, including accepting post-dated checks[10] or taking or threatening to take extrajudicial action to effect dispossession of property under various circumstances.

Businesses with character recognize that this is a time for shared sacrifice, not financial exploitation. We recognize that the statutes that govern your businesses set no maximum limit on the interest you can charge, even when many are facing sudden financial distress. But fundamental human decency does. Therefore, effective immediately, this Department shall deem it an essential failure of your character and fitness if you increase your customary interest rates, fees, or any costs of borrowing in response to this crisis. We further urge you to reduce your rates and fees as low as operational expenses and sound lending practices allow.[11]

The Federal Trade Commission Act establishes, as a matter of federal law that, “[u]nfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce, are hereby declared unlawful.”[12]





In New York, General Business Law Section 349 broadly prohibits “Deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any business, trade or commerce or in the furnishing of any service,” and New York City’s Consumer Protection Law prohibits any “deceptive or unconscionable trade practice in the sale, lease, rental, or loan or in the offering for sale, lease, rental, or loan of any consumer goods or services, or in the collection of consumer debts.”[13]





California Business and Professions Code Section 17200 et seq., prohibits unfair competition, defined broadly to include any “unlawful, unfair or fraudulent business act or practice.”





Massachusetts General Law Chapter 93A Section 2 provides that “[u]nfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce are hereby declared unlawful.”

