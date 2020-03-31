Sony Can't Nix Artists' Old Songs Copyright Class Action

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday declined to dismiss a putative class action from a group of musicians claiming Sony violated a provision of copyright law giving creators a "second chance" to assert rights over their works after 35 years, rejecting Sony's arguments about the timeliness of the artists' termination notices. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said that the timeliness issues that Sony Music Entertainment Inc. is leaning on in trying to toss the suit from the musicians — former New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, New Jersey rocker John "Southside Johnny" Lyon and power-pop artist Paul Collins — may be...

