MTA Notches Win In ADA Suit Over Subway Elevators

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted New York’s transit organizations a win in a suit alleging they discriminated against people with disabilities by failing to maintain subway elevators, saying individual anecdotes about delays and dirty elevators don’t constitute a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels told the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, and other advocacy groups that while the access the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Transit Authority grant persons with disabilities may not be at the level they’d like, that doesn’t mean...

