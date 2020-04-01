Napoli Shkolnik Seeks To Duck Negligence Bid

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Napoli Shkolnik has urged a Minnesota federal court to toss claims that it owes a woman approximately $750,000, arguing she has failed to establish it was negligent for purportedly failing to introduce certain medical records in underlying litigation against Toyota. Napoli Shkolnik PLLC claims that Bridgette Trice has not submitted sufficient evidence to establish that had the approximately $500,000 in certain medical bills for the woman's late daughter been introduced, Toyota Motor Corp. would have agreed to pay them when the company otherwise only stipulated to actual, rather than billed, medical expenses in the underlying case, according to a memorandum supporting the summary...

