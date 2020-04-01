Huntington Ingalls Can Keep $129M Award, Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls can collect a $128.9 million award, a Mississippi federal judge said Tuesday, rejecting claims that the company failed to comply with an arbitration agreement with the Venezuela Ministry of Defense. The ministry said a Washington, D.C., tribunal acted outside of its powers by moving arbitral proceedings to Brazil in 2015. But Judge Halil S. Ozerden said Tuesday that the move was within the tribunal's rights under Venezuelan Commercial Arbitration Law. According to that arbitration law, the court said, tribunals can pick a new location for arbitration if the parties can't agree on the appropriate venue. The...

