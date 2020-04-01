Facebook Can't Halt Antitrust Row Discovery, Say App Makers

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- App developers are firing back at Facebook's bid to halt discovery until a California federal court rules on the company's request to toss their case alleging an illegal monopolistic scheme, arguing the "frivolous" attempt to pause discovery failed to meet its burden of showing the complaint is "facially deficient as to warrant a stay." The developers urged the district court in a Monday filing to deny Facebook's motion because counsel for the social media giant never met and conferred with their attorneys prior to bringing the motion despite what rules governing federal court civil proceedings mandate. And Facebook's failure to show...

