Fox News Talking Head's Boies Schiller Suit Halted In Texas

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., halted a defamation lawsuit in Texas federal court brought by a Fox News guest commentator and wealth manager against a former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner and an associate there, saying it’s too similar to a lawsuit first filed in his court. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon entered an injunction blocking the Eastern District of Texas lawsuit Edward Butowsky brought in March 2019 against former Boies Schiller partner Michael Gottlieb and firm associate Meryl Governski. Judge Leon said the Texas suit includes “essentially the same” parties as the suit first filed in his court, and...

