EPA Watchdog Confirms Dramatic Enforcement Drop

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Enforcement activities at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are down across the board over a recent 10-year period, in some categories by more than 50%, the EPA's internal watchdog said in a report issued Wednesday. The EPA Office of Inspector General said in its report that the number of enforcement cases the agency initiated dropped 52% from 2007 to 2018. But the watchdog noted a couple of other crucial details that are relevant to the drop: Funding for the EPA's enforcement program decreased by 18%, and the number of enforcement staff decreased by 21% over the same time period. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS