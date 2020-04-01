Tribunal In Turkey Arbitration Will Consider Court Discovery

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal will consider evidence that Turkey claims could be critical to ending arbitration related to an alleged government crackdown on press freedom, while a New Jersey court weighs whether to reject the country's bid to target a Turkish businessman who allegedly holds that evidence. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal said in a procedural order on March 26 that there is "nothing inherently inappropriate" about using Section 1782 of the U.S. Code to obtain evidence from a third party for use in an ICSID arbitration. Turkey is looking to subpoena Hamit Çiçek, the former majority owner of Turkish...

