T-Mobile, Sprint Close Merger As Judge Clears Deal With DOJ

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge signed off Wednesday on the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, the same day the companies closed the massive tie-up after undergoing intense congressional scrutiny and challenges from consumers and state attorneys general. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly found that the DOJ merger clearance deal — requiring Sprint to sell its prepaid wireless assets to Dish Network Corp. as part of a broader plan to establish the satellite television company as a fourth national wireless provider — is in the public interest, the standard of review imposed on all transaction settlements by...

