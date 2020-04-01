Facebook, Chamber Back Bid To Strike TCPA Autodialer Ban

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more than a half-dozen others have joined the push to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's autodialer ban, arguing that axing the entire speech-abridging provision is the only way to properly remedy First Amendment deficiencies. In nine separate amicus briefs filed Wednesday, businesses representing the tech, health care, financial services and energy sectors, along with a pair of nonprofits and libertarian think tank The Cato Institute, backed the American Association of Political Consultants and three other political groups that are challenging the TCPA's blanket ban on autodialed calls...

