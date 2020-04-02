Philip Morris Takes Second Shot At $20M Award In 11th Circ.

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris USA urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to toss $20.8 million in punitive damages won nearly six years ago by a since-deceased smoker, arguing that the amount is unconstitutionally high and should be tossed even though the appeals court already affirmed the smoker’s trial win. Philip Morris’ appeal is the latest twist in the long-running Engle progeny case, which resulted in a roughly $27 million jury verdict for plaintiff Judith Berger in 2014. The trial court tossed the $20.76 million punitive damages award, but the Eleventh Circuit reinstated the full amount in late 2018. The tobacco giant argues in...

