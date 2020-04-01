2nd Circ. Told DEA Testimony Dooms Iran Missile Dealing Trial

Law360, New York (April 1, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A former electrical engineer convicted of trying to sell surface-to-air missiles and military aircraft parts to the Iranian government on Wednesday asked the Second Circuit to vacate his conviction and order a new trial, saying the lower court erred in allowing government agents to comment on the defendant's credibility. Reza Olangian in 2018 was sentenced to 25 years in prison — the statutory minimum — following his conviction at trial for conspiring and attempting to acquire and transfer anti-aircraft missiles and for violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Prosecutors say Olangian, dual citizen of the U.S. and Iran, tried...

