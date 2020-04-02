Detainees Win Partial Cert. In Labor Suit Against Prison Co.

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A group of detained immigrants accusing private prison giant CoreCivic Inc. of violating labor laws won partial class certification after a California federal judge ruled they had shown they were forced to work under threat of discipline. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino said Wednesday that part of the group in CoreCivic’s facilities outside California could be certified based on their claims that they were forced to take on cleaning duties beyond those allowed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and denied minimum wage for kitchen and cleaning duties. “Plaintiffs have established that common questions predominate as to the California Labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS