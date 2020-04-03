ND Tribe Members Seek Class Status In Pipeline Trespass Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A former chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota refiled to certify a class of tribal members Thursday in a lawsuit claiming a pipeline company has trespassed on their land for years. Tex Hall, the former chairman, says Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. has been transporting oil through his land and the land of his fellow tribal members without permission or easement, and without compensating them, for at least six years, according to the motion. Hall first filed for certification on Feb. 7. He refiled April 2, along with an affidavit from attorney Reed Soderstrom of Pringle...

