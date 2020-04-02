Weinstein Suit's Bankruptcy Link Ties It To SDNY, Court Told

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein's younger brother Bob argued Wednesday that a former Polish model's suit alleging she was sexually assaulted by the convicted Hollywood mogul at age 16 should remain in New York federal court. Bob Weinstein told U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman that Kaja Sokola's suit alleging that he, Disney and Miramax covered up her 2002 sexual assault by his older brother, has ties to The Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 and should play out in federal court rather than New York Supreme Court. "This action not only might, but almost certainly will directly impact the administration of [The Weinstein Co.'s] Chapter 11...

