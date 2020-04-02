2nd Circ. Snubs Ship Co. Shareholders' 'Death Spiral' Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed shareholder class action accusing a holding company that owns tanker vessels of deploying a "death spiral financing scheme" to manipulate the market. The transactions at issue were properly disclosed, a Second Circuit panel said in a summary order. The district court got it right when it threw out Moshe Onel and other shareholders' allegations of market manipulation against Top Ships Inc. because the transactions at issue weren't executed in a misleading or secretive way, the panel said. Top Ships is a holding company that owns tanker vessels through its subsidiaries,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS