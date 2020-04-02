Ex-Sobo Atty Watched Porn Of Himself At Work, Suit Says

Law360, New York (April 2, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A former Sobo & Sobo LLP associate hit the firm with a sexual harassment suit in federal court Thursday claiming it “did nothing” after she saw one of its lawyers watching pornographic videos of himself at work and walking throughout the office with his pants zipper down. Plaintiff Andra Korajkic's suit, filed in White Plains, New York, includes claims for harassment and retaliation and seeks punitive damages against the 45-lawyer personal injury firm and former Sobo lawyer Raymond J. Iaia. Korajkic's suit alleges the images and videos "were mostly depicting defendant Iaia engaging in sexual acts with a female individual."...

