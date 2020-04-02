Level Solar Principal Says Faber Secretly Entrenched CEO

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A principal in solar panel company Level Solar on Thursday accused former company counsel Faber Daeufer & Itrato of working in secret to entrench the ex-CEO of the company on its board, enabling his looting and mismanagement of the now-bankrupt corporation. In a complaint filed in New York federal court QED LLC claimed Faber was representing both Level Solar and CEO Richard Keiser personally at the time it rewrote an investor agreement to make it more difficult to remove Keiser from the board of directors and that it “deliberately concealed” the change from QED. “Defendants implemented Keiser’s self-interested change to entrench...

