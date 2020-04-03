Google 'Infiltrated' Schools To Collect Kids' Data, Ill. Dad Says

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Google has violated state and federal privacy laws by selling and distributing Chromebooks that collect and store students’ facial and voice data, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. In a complaint filed Thursday on behalf of his two children, lead plaintiff Clinton Farwell of Bushwell, Illinois, alleges that the global tech giant violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting and storing data from schoolchildren across the country, most under the age of 13. Farwell alleges that Google “infiltrated” schools by providing Chromebooks to more than half of...

