2nd Circ. Says NY Armored Car Drivers Can Get OT

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday revived overtime claims in a proposed wage-and-hour class action from drivers for IBI Armored Services, a New York armored vehicle services company, saying a district court improperly determined the drivers weren’t entitled to overtime because of their exempt status. A three-judge panel of the appeals court vacated a district court’s 2019 decision slashing claims from Travis Hayward and two dozen other drivers seeking overtime compensation under the New York Labor Law. The panel said U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser incorrectly held that the drivers weren’t eligible for any overtime pay because they were exempt under...

