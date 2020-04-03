Fla. Property Owners Drop Mining Co. From Soil Pollution Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A group of property owners told a Florida federal court Friday that they wish to drop a mining company from litigation claiming contamination has damaged their water supply and home values, leaving United Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney division as the lone defendant in the $1 billion case. In a joint motion filed in district court in West Palm Beach, the seven plaintiffs and defendant Palm Beach Aggregates LLC asked to permanently drop or dismiss the company from their long-running suit, which includes a single claim against it for negligence. The case, filed in 2013 by Richard and Bethany Cotromano, Frank and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS