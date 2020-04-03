New Trial For Ericsson After Fed. Circ. 'Unravels' FRAND Rate

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Ericsson and Chinese smartphone maker TCL will sort out their dispute over licensing rates for TCL's standard-essential wireless patents at trial, after a California federal judge said the Federal Circuit’s remand of the case “unraveled” his entire judgment. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered a jury trial, saying in minutes that were made public Friday that he saw it as the only way forward after the Federal Circuit threw out the rate that he set for Ericsson’s patents at a bench trial, finding it had deprived the Swedish company of its right to judgment by a jury. Where Judge Selna...

