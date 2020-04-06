Lloyd's Wants Boy Scouts' Arbitration Approval Reconsidered

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge applied the wrong legal standard when she allowed an insurance company to pursue arbitration against Lloyd's of London regarding Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse settlements, the U.K. insurer said. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper relied on federal law in her March 6 ruling, Lloyd's said in a Friday motion for reconsideration, while the insurer's agreement with Century Indemnity Co. is actually governed by New York arbitration law. In her ruling, Judge Casper said that it is the purview of an arbitrator, not a court, to decide if Century's claims are barred by res judicata...

