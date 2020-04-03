Wonder Bread Co. To Pay $13.3M To End Driver Wage Action

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A national collective and a group of individual state classes of Wonder Bread distributors and drivers in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have agreed to end their wage and misclassification suits in Pennsylvania federal court in exchange for $13.25 million, according to a preliminary settlement agreement filed Friday. The parent company Flowers Foods Inc. — makers of Wonder Bread, Tastykake and other brands of baked goods — and the members of the classes and collective jointly asked the court to preliminarily approve the deal. If granted final approval, the settlement would end the suit accusing Flowers Foods of misclassifying the drivers...

