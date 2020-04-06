VW, Drivers Spar Over $100K Punitive Damages Jury Award

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A jury’s $100,000 punitive damages award to five drivers in Volkswagen’s first U.S. trial over its “clean diesel” emissions scandal was in line with the scale of the company's "massive fraud" and should not be reduced, the drivers told a California federal court. The drivers who were awarded damages in the bellwether trial — three individuals and a couple — are asking the court to consider the large scale and extent of the harm that Volkswagen’s so-called defeat devices caused, they said in briefs filed Friday. Volkswagen countered in its own filings that the small compensatory damage awards did not warrant such...

