Volleyball Coach Says Sanctions Improper In Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Volleyball coach Rick Butler is arguing that he shouldn't be sanctioned for encouraging people to exit a class action over allegedly hidden sexual misconduct allegations, telling an Illinois federal court that members dropped out of "their own free will." Butler is challenging a $5,000 attorney fee sanction that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed against the coach, his wife Cheryl Butler and their Sports Performance Volleyball Club based on findings that they encouraged class members to opt out of a suit claiming that the coach fraudulently hid past sexual abuse claims from players and their parents. But the emails and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS