Dallas Transit Can't Avoid Builder's Suit Over Light Rail Costs

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Dallas area public transportation system can't dodge a construction company’s suit alleging it incurred $37 million in unnecessary costs during a light rail expansion project, according to a Texas appellate court. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel ruled Friday that the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Authority is not protected by sovereign immunity from GLF Construction Co.’s breach of contract suit. The panel found the construction company complied with the contract’s prescribed process for administrative dispute resolution and timely filed suit in Dallas County District Court, where it alleged DART’s “unfair, and often vindictive project administration” ran up project costs...

